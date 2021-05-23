From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

No fewer than 56 people were injured following an explosion by a petroleum tanker which occurred at Sharada Phase 1 area of Kano State.

The tragic incident which happened late on Saturday involved a a tanker belonging to Al Hassan Petroleum Company which went up in flames while it was offloading its content at a fuel station in the said area.

Daily Sun gathered that the tanker with registration number NSR183 XW was carrying a total of 6600 liters of fuel when it exploded and overwhelmed the whole environment.

According to the Public Relations Officer, Kano Fire Service, SaminuYusuf Abdullahi, 56 peoplr including eight firemen sustainedvarious degrees of burn as a result of the explosion adding that the explosion was caused procedural error while off loading its content.

He said thst one Ahmef Mohammed, aged 26.ignorantly opened up one of the tankets compartment ,a situation which ignited the fire .

He said the fire was eventually brought under control by their officers.

Kano Secretary General of the Nigerian Red Cross Society, Alhaji Musa Abdullahi said thst the Emergency First Aid Team of the Red Cross promptly responded and evacuated 72 affected victims to Murtala Muhammad Specialists Hospital, Kano for medical attention

He added that Seven Red Cross Volunteers actively participated in the operation.