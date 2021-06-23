From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

At least, two persons have been confirmed dead, while 13 vehicles were burnt when a petroleum tanker exploded at the Ogere-Remo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, yesterday morning.

The incident, which occurred at the proposed new Kara Market in Ogere Remo in the Ogun State corridor of the expressway, resulted in heavy traffic gridlock along Nigeria’s busiest expressway, thereby, compelling traffic management authorities to divert vehicular movements inbound and outbound Lagos state.

Daily Sun gathered that a fully loaded 40-feet truck, whose content could not be ascertained, had, around 4am, fallen along the expressway, thereby causing serious gridlock which also narrowed the road.

The Public Relations Officer of the state’s Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who spoke with journalists in Abeokuta, the state capital, said a petroleum laden tanker, conveying 33, 000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also held up in the traffic, however, suddenly burst into flames that later consumed 12 other vehicles, including two cars.

The development also compelled the state’s Deputy Governor, Engineer Noimot Salako-Oyedele, to lead a government delegation on an on-the-spot assessment of the incident.

While extending the state government’s condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the incident, Salako-Oyedele noted that the impact of the loss was too significant.

She lauded the officials of the FRSC, police, fire service and TRACE, who responded promptly to the emergency, thereby, helping to limit the tragic loss of lives.

Meanwhile, the state government has directed the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Kehinde Onasanya, to be the incident commander to work and coordinate all agencies towards ensuring safety of lives and properties and speedy evacuation of trucks to ease movement.