From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

A tanker explosion yesterday morning set parts of Masters Energy Filling Station Umuahia, Abia State, ablaze.

It was gathered that a diesel-laden tanker was discharging its cargo into the underground tank in the filling station when fire was noticed under it. The tanker soon after exploded and was engulfed by fire.

The fire destroyed the tanker, and later spread to the plant house, lubricant lube as well as another vehicle parked within the premises.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The fire caused panic in the area as those living close to the filling station fled to avoid being caught up in the explosion.

An eye witness said serious calamity was avoided because the tanker was discharging its product during the monthly national clean exercise which prevented motorists from coming to the filling station to buy petroleum products.

It took firefighters mobailised from Umuahia and Aba over two hours to stop the inferno which stated at about 10.15am from razing down the entire filling station and spreading to adjourning buildings.