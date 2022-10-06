By Christopher Oji, Lagos

At least two persons have been confirmed dead with three others injured when a fuel tanker exploded at the Lagos toll gate on the Lagos-Abeokuta Express Road.

Several vehicles were destroyed as a result of the fire which occured in the early hours of Thursday, October 6, 2022.

According to Mr Ibrahim Familoye, the spokesman of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), South West zone, “Two persons were burnt beyond recognition, three sustained various degrees of burns, three BRT vehicles, three Okada, three tricycles, and one LT bus were burnt.”

A witness told Daily Sun that “I just passed through tollgate along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway now, and saw the burnt vehicles following the spill from a petroleum tanker.”

The incident is reported to have occurred at around 1 am.