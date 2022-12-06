From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

There was pandemonium in Central Area Abuja on Tuesday afternoon when a tanker fully loaded with petroleum product exploded and went up in flames.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that the tanker was discharging petroleum product at the headquarters of the National Library of Nigeria located adjacent National Mosque at about 14:50 when the explosion happened and the tanker went up in flames.

Firefighters from both the Federal Fire Service and FCT Fire Service are fighting to put off the fire.

So far, no life was lost but efforts are being made to put off the fire.