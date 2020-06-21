(Yemi Adeleye, NAN)

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has announced diversion of traffic on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, following an explosion involving four trailers on Sunday morning at Kara Bridge.

The Lagos State Sector Commander of FRSC, Mr Olusegun Ogungbemide, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

“Following the unfortunate crash that involved three fuel tankers and one other trailer that were engulfed in an inferno in the early hours of the day, FRSC operatives immediately mobilised and invited fire servicemen to extinguish the fire.

“The situation, expectedly, impaired traffic situation around the scene of the fire outbreak and beyond.

“This affected motorists, especially those driving out of Lagos.

“To cushion the effect on the road users, FRSC temporarily diverted traffic between New Garage and the end of Kara bridge to allow a counter-flow for Ibadan bound traffic to use a lane from the Lagos bound section of the expressway.

“FRSC hereby admonished motorists using the temporary lane to obey instructions from traffic officials around the scene of the crash and urged them to drive with caution,’’ Ogungbemide said.

According to him, while the burning fire is being extinguished and waiting to clear up the wreckages off the road, motorists who are not close to the scene are advised to explore alternative routes.

“Those travelling from Ibadan may turn at Sagamu interchange and use Abeokuta to Lagos through Sango Otta, Abule Egba, Iyana-Ipaja.

“People travelling out of Lagos may also use the above route and travellers from Lagos Island can explore Victoria Island, Ajah to Ijebu Ode to continue their journey.

“However, motorists around Mowe, Ibafo entering into Lagos or vice-versa using the temporary lane should please drive with extreme caution.”

The sector commander, who urged motorists to drive with care, said that FRSC wished everyone safe journeys to their various destinations.