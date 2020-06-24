Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai ,has expressed displeasure at the recourse of some very elderly citizens to making utterances and engaging in activities that could degenerate into secessionist agitation in the country.

The Second Republic politician stated this, yesterday, while reacting to a suit filed by a group of elder statesmen from the South and Middle Belt, over the alleged lopsidedness in the appointments of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The suit at the Federal High Court, Abuja was filed against the President, Attorney General of the Federation, Clerk of the National Assembly and Federal Character Commission by the statesmen like Chief Edwin Clark, Chief Rubeau Fasoranti, Dr. John Nwodo, Chief Chuwkwuemeka Ezife, Dr Pogu Bitrus, among others.

While stressing that he did not wish to comment deeply on the matter in contention, which is already before the court, Yakasi however observed that the utterances and grouping of the plaintiffs appear to be reinventing the late Gideon Orkar’s map that excised the North- West and North East from the rest of Nigeria.

Yakasai told Daily Sun that he was disturbed that elders, some in their 90s, should preoccupy themselves with driving a course of activities that would further lead to disunity in the country.

He contended that by their age, they ought to be engaged in building a stronger and united Nigeria and leaving a good legacy for their children and grand-children, rather than embarking on a devisive mission.

He also expressed concern that in their petition they were asking for monetary compensation saying “asking for money is not good for their reputation because it would give the impression that they are only looking for money rather than safeguarding national interest.”

Yakasai explained that his views on the appointments of President Muhammadu Buhari are well known and has been severally published, , adding that he had often implored the President to ensure that his appointments reflected the national character in the national interest.