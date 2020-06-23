Desmond Mgboh/Kano

Elder statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai has expressed displeasure at the recourse of some very elderly Nigerians to making utterances and engaging in activities that could degenerate into secessionist agitation in the country.

The Second Republic politician stated this, Tuesday while reacting a suit filed by a group of elder statesmen from the South and Middle belt, over the alleged lopsidedness in the appointments of the President Buhari administration.

The Federal High Court, Abuja was filed against the President, the Attorney General of the Federation, the Clerk of the National Assembly and the Federal Character Commission by the statesmen namely Chief Edwin Clerk, Chief Rubeau Fasoranti, Dr John Nwodo, Chief Chuwkwuemeka Ezife, Dr Pogu Bitrus among others.

While stressing that he did not wish to comment deeply on the matter in contention which is already before the court, he however observed that the utterances and groupings of the plaintiffs appear to be reinventing the Late Gideon Orkar’s map that excised the North- West and the North East from the rest of Nigeria.

Yakasai also told Daily Sun that he was very disturbed that elders, some of whom are aged above 90 like himself, should preoccupy themselves with be driving a course of activities that would further lead to disunity in Nigeria.

He contended that by their age, they ought to be engaged in building a stronger, united Nigeria and leaving a good legacy for their children and grand children rather embarking on this sort of mission.

He also expressed concern that they were asking for monetary compensation adding that, “ Asking for money is not good for their reputation because it would give the impression that they are only looking for money rather than safeguarding the national interest”

Yakasai explained that his views on the appointments of President Muhammadu Buhari are well known and has been severally published, , adding that he had often implored the President to ensure that his appointments reflected the national character in the national interest.