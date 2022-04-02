Tanko Yakasai’s son, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who was sacked from office in Kano State for criticising President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, has finally defected to the Peoples Redemption Party (PR P).

While working as a media aide to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, Yakasai was suspended and later relieved of his position after he commented negatively on the state of insecurity in the North and the failure of the government to respond appropriately. Salihu was eventually arrested for his remarks against the administration by the Department of State Services, but regained his freedom days after.

In a statement in Kano on Friday, Salihu called on his political supporters and affiliates to join the PRP which he said was better positioned to deliver the promises of democracy as enunciated by the late Mallam Aminu Kano and his associates in the Sawaba Declaration of 1953.

His words: “Today, the struggle is ours and we embrace it with love, courage and fearfulness.”

He said the PRP was the party of the Aminu Kanos, the Mohammed Abubakar Rimis and the Baralabe Musas, adding that these great heroes had played their part and left the struggle for their lieutenants who, he said, would stay true to the struggle for the emancipation of the people of the North and Nigerians in general.