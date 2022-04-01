From Desmond Mgboh

Tanko Yakasai’s son, Salihu Tanko Yakasai, who was sacked from office for criticizing President Mohammadu Buhari’s administration, has finally decamped to the Peoples Redemption Party (PDP).

The ebullient politician, while working as a media aide to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, was suspended and later relieved of his position after he commented negatively on the state of insecurity in the North and the failure of the government to respond appropriately .

Salihu was eventually arrested for his remarks against the administration by the Department of State Services, but regained his freedom days after .

In a statement, Friday in Kano, Salihu called on his political supporters and affiliates to join the Peoples Redemption Party(PRP), where together they would strife to deliver the promises of democracy as enunciated by the l;ate Mallam Aminu Kano and his associates in the Sawaba Declaration of 1953.

According to him, “ Today , the struggle is ours and we embrace it with love, courage and fearfulness “ adding that he expected his friends and associates to join the PRP with the zeal to revitalize the party and make it able and ready to win elections in the forthcoming 2023 polls in the state and beyond.

He reiterated that the PRP was the party of the Aminu Kanos, the Mohammed Abubakar Rimis and the Baralabe Musas adding that these great heroes had envisioned to play their part in their time and be succeeded by a cream of able lieutenants, who would stay true to the struggle for the emancipation of the people of the North and Nigerians in general.