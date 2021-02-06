From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Monsignor (Prof) John Bosco Akam, founder and chairman Governing Council, Tasian University, Umunya, Anambra is dead.

Though there was no official announcement yet, sources told Sunday Sun that the erudite scholar and amiable priest died after a brief illness.

When the reporter visited Tansian University premises yesterday, some students and workers who discussed the news of the death in low tones, wore mournful looks.

The University Registrar, Rev. Daniel Igwilo, was non-committal when asked to comment on the development.

Before his death, Very Rev. Msgr. Prof John Bosco Akam was a man of irrepressible talents who made invaluable contributions to the history of humanity; he was a quintessential educationist, philanthropist, philosopher, theologian and industrialist.

a strong and reliable think-tank who leveraged the collective intelligence of forward-thinking educators, literacy leaders, technology developers and authors of this new age.

Born John Bosco Uchechukwu Ndubeze Nwachinaemere Ugiriejiemeaku Akam on August 15, 1947, to the family of late Mazi Pius Ogbuagu and Monica Ugodiya Akam of Oka village, Uga, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State. The Catholic priest was a man of many parts.

He was the founder, chancellor and chairman, Board of Trustees, Tansian University, Umunya. Monsignor Akam was also the founder of the famous Konigin Des Friedens College, (KFC), Enugu as well as the founder, Our Lady of Waldenstein Educational Centre, Uga and also Lumen Radio.

He was a philanthropist who awarded scholarships and empowered nearly 2,000 indigent but brilliant students from nursery, primary, secondary school to the university.