The Vice Chancellor, Tansian University, Umunya, Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State, Rev Prof John Bosco Akam, has debunked allegations of N23 million debt purportedly owed Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka over the premises upon which the Oba campus of the university operated in Idemili-South.

The vice chancellor said the institution was not indebted to anyone and that it was wrong to spread such information about the university, stressing that it was the verdict of the court that would determine the veracity of the purported debt.

But in a reaction, Ezeonwuka said the university owed the said amount as rent to Ranent Industries Ltd.

“The information purportedly credited to the Chancellor of Tansian University, Msgr Prof John Bosco Akam that the university is not indebted to us to the tune of N23 million is a gross misrepresentation of the facts and reckless attempt to defy the consent judgment of the High Court of Anambra State, sitting in Ogidi dated October 26, 2010.

“The consent judgment was duly signed by Msgr Prof John Bosco Akam himself, Prof Nduka Uraih the then Vice Chancellor of Tansian University, for and on behalf of Tansian University, while Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka and Mr. Anikwe Ejike Emma signed on behalf of Ranent Industries Ltd.,” he said.

According to him, the said consent judgment of the court, states: “Parties have amicably resolved their differences in the suit out of court and on the terms herein under state.

“That the property of Ranent Industries Company Limited premises housing the Tansian University Oba-take-off campus, shall be on a Build and Transfer Basis (BOT) by the Tansian University for 25 years (twenty five years) from October 1st 2010 to September 30th, 2035 at an agreed honorarium of N10 million yearly to be paid to Ranent Industries Company Limited.

“That after 30th September 2035, the property shall reserve to the owner, Ranent Industries Company unless another contract is re-entered.

“That the agreed yearly honorarium shall be subject to review after every five years which rate shall not be exceed 50 percent of the existing sum at the time of review upon demand by land owner Ranent Industries Company Limited.

“That out of the initial N23.1million paid by Msgr J.B. Akam to Chief R.A Ezeonwuka, that N10 million shall be refunded to Msgr J.B .Akam which shall be spread equally over the first 10 years and deducted from each year’s honorarium as it is paid to Ranent Industries Company Limited.

“All pending suits, matters and criminal complaints shall be withdrawn and they shall abate.

“These terms of settlement shall be the consent judgment of the Honorable Court in this suit.”

Ezeonwuka said for some years, Tansian University had adhered strictly to the consent judgment, until two years ago, when all efforts to have the rent paid was rebuffed by Prof. Akam. “Based on this, we approached a competent court praying it to cause Tansian University to pay off the debt. Acting swiftly, Tansian University Council delegated a 5-man panel led by AVM Canice Umenwarili to visit me to request for renegotiation of our agreed sum, claiming that the university could not continue paying due to poor students’ intake.

“I did not ignore their request, but demanded that the debts arrears be paid before renegotiation could take place. At the end of the meeting, the delegation were very delighted and left with the assurances that the arrears would be paid in a short while.

“Surprisingly, instead of paying up, Tansian University dragged me and Ranent Industries to court, challenging the consent judgment which the university’s principals were signatories. Gloriously, the court struck out the matter and ordered Tansian University to obey the consent judgment of the court by paying all debts owed me.”