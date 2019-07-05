Perpetua Egesimba

Igwe Muky Emelda is a woman of many parts. She’s a fashion designer, motivational speaker, evangelist, and television presenter.

Multi-talented Emelda holds a certificate on Skill Writing from Nigerian Institute of Journalism, certificate in presenting from PEFTI Film Institute and certificate in School of Discipline from Redeemed Christian Church of God among others.

In this interview, she talks about her career and her newest project, Tantvee, which is centered on the youths.

You went to PEFTI for presentation. How long ago was that and how is the journey so far?

Yes, that was in 2011. I do more of preaching and presentation. It’s not like preaching is taking all of it out but I preach more. However, I am coming out now with a programme called ‘Tantvee’.

What is the programme about?

The programme aims to inspire the youths on the need to go through life processes. You will agree with me that the youths are desperate for riches. They want to be like their mates who have made it, but they failed to understand that those ones followed a process and that they would have laboured hard. Personally, I believe there is dignity in labour. There is need for you to go through the process, and in that process, there is a lot you have to learn. That thing you learnt will sustain you when you get to the top. When you boycott the process, the things that you were meant to learn will still catch up with you. So, it’s needful that you learn. That’s why you see a young girl or boy driving a car worth N15 million. Where did he get it? I am not against anybody doing that, but I believe that when you go through a process, it will help you a lot. Then, if we begin to do what we are destined to do here on earth, things will be a bit better.

What inspired your new TV project, Tantvee?

I believe so much in little beginning. I believe in going through life, one step after another. I didn’t come from a wealthy home but my father actually trained us in such a way that we take one step at a time. We don’t jump into what we want to become. We go through the process. With the lifestyles that we have seen today, it really shocks me that youths like to boycott things. Then I felt that it is not right. We have so much crime, so much fake life going on and so much people wanting to be what they are not destined to be. This is because they have not first discovered who they are, who they are meant to be or what they are on this planet earth for. Everybody wants to be rich and successful but in what area? It’s almost in every area that is not right. What inspire me are my father and the things that I see today that are not right.

As a fashion designer, what is fashion to you?

For me, fashion is a lifestyle; nobody defines it. Every creation you see today is somebody’s opinion. If I come up with a particular style, that is my opinion, and that’s my fashion. So, it’s how you perceive it and what you call it. Like I said, we keep copying and copying things but actually fashion is what you say it is. I can be alone and a style comes to mind, when I sketch and sew it, that’s fashion to me. So, everybody has different ways of defining fashion. It’s an individual thing.

What is your opinion of the Nigerian fashion industry?

It’s growing. It is in a rapid growth. I tell you Nigerians are very creative. We are endowed with a lot of gifts when it comes to fashion, and it’s fast growing. We can compete with any country in the world. Look at our Ankara fabrics and designs; they are loved all over the world. It’s just that sometimes we don’t appreciate what we have. Nigerians are gifted and can stand and compete with the Western world when it comes to fashion.

How can our fashion designers attain global recognition like the popular brands?

It’s by attending events. We should register and showcase what we have. What we need to do is look out for opportunities and then showcase what we have.

What challenges do you think fashion designers in Nigeria face?

Every profession has its own challenges. The thing is if you are afraid to face challenges, you will stay where you are. If I register, I could be turned down but that is not enough to give up. You might register, then go and showcase your creations, and if it’s not being recognized, that’s not the end of it. Yes, as human, it will touch you and you will feel bad but don’t give up, keep pushing. Every organisation that you see today standing at some point faced the same thing, but it takes tenacity. Keep hanging on and believe in what you know and what you are convinced you are good at. Keep doing it, somebody somewhere will one day come up and say ‘I like this’. That is just what you need, you need just one person to recognise you. The person that will recognise you might be someone that the world listens to; just that one connection can launch you.

You are multi-talented. How are you able to manage all these gifts?

We are all gifted in different ways. There are diverse gifts inside of me and inside of you. So, it is one thing for us to discover those gifts, develop them and begin to use them. For me, whichever comes I answer. I was called upon last Friday to minister somewhere and I went. It was a women’s programme and I preached all through the night, it was a vigil. Sunday was the grand finale and I anchored the event.

On how I manage my talents, I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me. I plan myself. Once I have the information two days before the programme, I get myself in order. I prepare. Outside that, I try to study. As a matter of fact, I like reading and traveling. I am adventurous.

I always tell ladies that I hold programmes with, that opportunity meets those that are prepared. What God brings to you is an opportunity; He does not bring preparation. It is entirely your duty to get prepared. He will only orchestrate opportunities and situations, that when you are called upon, you will be able to grab them. That is why you see that a lot of people are not prepared, and when you call on them, they are not prepared. Opportunity might not come the way you expect it. You might be looking at big opportunity and despise a little one. The bible talks about not despising the days of little beginning.

Yes, I present Biscon Spirituality on Biscon TV. There is so much suffering in the land, so much economic crisis and so much trouble. People are going through a lot of things, having depression and high blood pressure. People need encouragement and where would that come from? It’s from the word of God. That’s what Biscon Spirituality is all about, to encourage people. Nothing good comes easy.

What advice do you have for Nigerian youths?

They should be patient. Everybody is gifted. As long as you hold on to the giver of the gifts, there is a time and there is a set time. Once it is the set time, nobody can stop you as long as you are prepared. Let the youths be patient and develop themselves. Don’t wait and do nothing, let your waiting be a preparation time so that when the opportunity comes, you are good to go. For instance, while David was taking care of the sheep in the forest, he was always playing the guitar, busy preparing himself, and when the opportunity called in the palace, he didn’t even know who talked about him. Somebody recommended him. His attention was needed in the palace and that’s how he went from the bush to the palace to play for the king. So, there is a time and set time for everybody. The youths need to hear and know this.