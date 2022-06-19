(NAN)

Tanzania beat defending champions Kenya by 44 runs to win the 8th KwibukaT20 Cricket Tournament in Kigali on Saturday.

The game at the Gahanga cricket oval in the Rwandan capital city saw Tanzania winning the toss and opting to bat first.

They went on to score 114 runs, all out in 20 overs.

Kenya came in to bat in the second innings, scoring 70 runs all out in 20 overs for Tanzania to win by 44 runs.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tanzania went unbeaten in the tournament, winning eight matches in all.

At the end of the game, Queentor Abel, captain of the Kenyan team, promised that they hope to be back stronger.

“I am proud of the team. We will come back stronger,” Abel said.

On her part, Fatuma Omary Kibasu, captain of Tanzania, appreciated the team for the victory adding “the next edition will see us better”.

Meanwhile, Uganda emerged third while hosts Rwanda came fourth.

Nigeria finished fifth, Brazil sixth and Germany seventh, while Botswana ended bottom of the standings.

The tournament, which is in memory of the 1994 genocide against the Tutsi, began on June 9 and ended on Saturday

