Tanzania Football Federation, TFF, are yet to offset Emmanuel Amuneke’s contractual entitlements nearly two years after the Nigeria born gaffer left their services of the East African country.

And it has been gathered that the outstanding money is $18, 000 (N6, 848.262m).

The former Barcelona winger penned a two year deal with the Tanzanian Football Federation in 2018 and the 1996 Atlanta Olympics soccer gold medalist hauled the Taifa Stars into history with qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, their first in 39 years.

The last time Tanzania reached the AFCON finals was in 1980 in Lagos, Nigeria, where they were logged in poll A with the hosts and eventual winners, Nigeria’s Green Eagles who dimmed the Taifa Stars 3-1 in their opening group clash.

Tanzania crashed out of the 2019 AFCON tournament in the group stage after losing all three group games.

The hierarchy of TFF soon after relieved the FIFA U17 World Cup winning coach at Chile 2015 of his managerial role but have yet to completely pay him nearly two years after.