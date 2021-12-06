The High Commissioner of Tanzania to Nigeria, Dr Benson Bana, on Sunday night prayed for deeper ties between Tanzania and Nigeria, as the two countries clocked 60 years in diplomatic relations.

Bana prayed in Abuja at the Interfaith Prayers organised by the High Commission to commemorate Tanzania’s 60th independence anniversary.

According to him, this year’s independence anniversary celebration is unique and as it provides an opportunity to thank God for provision, guidance and care.

Bana said: “Nation building is not an easy task, particularly in Africa; Tanzania is a nation state which has so far not experienced internal conflicts.

“We are here today (Sunday) to thank the almighty Allah, for enabling Tanzania to preserve its value for freedom, unity, peace, security, development and common language, Kiswahili, our lingua franca which has contributed towards nation-building.

“The people of Tanzania and Nigeria in the past 60 years have enjoyed cordial bilateral relations; Nigeria opened its diplomatic mission in Tanzania in 1962, while Tanzania opened its own here in 1970.

“During this period, the two sister-countries have shared lots of ideas, especially in the international scene, including the UN, OAU now AU, the Commonwealth of Nations and other international organisations and fora.

“Our thanksgiving through the interfaith prayers is intended for the almighty God to sustain diplomatic relations among Nigerians and Tanzanians; we pray almighty Allah takes the bilateral ties to greater heights.”

He also prayed for divine intervention to enable Nigeria to overcome the security challenges facing it, noting that the interfaith prayers were intended to achieve a number of things.

He expressed gratitude to God for enabling Tanzania to survive 6o years as a sovereign nation, with 120 tribes and ethnic groups.

Also speaking, Nigeria’s Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen, congratulated the government and people of Tanzania on the celebration.

Tallen, who was the Keynote Speaker at the event, noted that Tanzania and Nigeria were sister-countries that went through struggles of independence about the same time.

According to her, Nigeria succeeded to gain independence one year ahead of Tanzania, saying “we thank God for great leaders, such as the late Julius Nyerere and the late President John Magufuli.

“He (Magufuli) paved the way for President Samia Suluhu Hassan to become the first female President of Tanzania.

“Today Tanzania stands out among all the African countries because it is the only country with a female Head of State and I call on all Heads of African nations to stand by Hassan in prayers.

“This will enable her to leave an exemplary legacy as the first female president; it is clear that her coming to power is by providence.

“I call on well meaning Africans to showcase Tanzania, as one of the great African countries. Since independence, it has never experienced any military coup.

“As Tanzania clocks 60 years, God gave them a woman as leader, this is unique,” Tallen said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Rochas Okorocha (APC-Imo West), said that there was no better time to speak of African unity than now, in view of events happening globally.

Okorocha, a former Governor of Imo, noted that it was time for Africans to come together, to achieve meaningful growth on the continent.

According to him, the time for us to see themselves as their brothers’ keeper is now, adding “when I see the High Commissioner of Tanzania and those around him, we are just one people, no difference.

“We must continue to work together in peace and harmony; women have not been given their rightful place in African society, all Africans must rise and support our women.

“Our lack of support to women has given rise to reasons women are failing gradually and to produce children has become a problem to us.

“There is the need to ensure that women are financially empowered and strong at home to give birth to children.

“When we do not support women, we do not support the family and when we do not support the family, we will have a problem in our society.

“Nations have risen and advanced, but Africa is still in darkness, this is painful. Let us give women a chance, let us support them to come out,” Okorocha said.

The interfaith prayers attracted the diplomatic community, captains of industry, government officials, as well as clerics.

High points of the event were the cutting of the anniversary cake and presentation of souvenirs. (NAN)

