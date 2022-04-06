By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Bandits on Tuesday evening attacked a mosque at Baba Juli village in Bali Local Government Area of Taraba State as worshippers were breaking their fast, killing three victims and abducting several others.

Police spokesperson of Taraba Command, DSP Usman Abdullahi, who confirmed the incident, added that he is waiting for more details from the police Divisional office in Bali.

Our correspondent learnt that the bandits, numbering more than fifty, invaded the village and part of them attacked the Jumma’at Mosque where the worshippers had assembled and started breaking their Fast.

A source from the village told our correspondent the terrorists had attacked the village last month but were forced to flee after a serious exchange of gunfire.

‘Yesterday’s attack took us unaware as we were breaking our fast inside the mosque when we started hearing gunshots and there was nothing we could do to counter the terrorists,’ he said.

He said three persons were killed inside the mosque by the terrorists and many villagers were abducted.