From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State has reached a consensus to select officials of the party at the local government level as the party holds local government congresses across the state.

Prof Dalhatu Sangari, a member of the Board of Trustees of the party, who made the declaration while briefing reporters after the meeting of the critical stakeholders of the party in Jalingo, said that all the political zones in the state had adopted the method to ease the process of selecting leaders at the local government level of the party and expressed optimism that the outcome would be hitch-free.

Sangari called on the party members to unite for a common purpose.

Mr David Sabo Kente, another critical stakeholder and member of the North East Development Commission told newsmen that he was satisfied with the consensus method and appeal to party members to work in unity to wrestle power from the ruling PDP in the state.

‘The experience of the past that has brought us where we are today should teach us why it is very important to work together and put party interest over personal ambitions. Our inability to team up together due to perceived grievances in the past has cost us so much both as a party and as a state and it is time for us to correct it now,’ Kente said.

Also speaking, Maj Gen. Ibrahim Audu (retd), leader of the party’s critical stakeholders in Southern Taraba, said that the consensus method would make the party come out of the congress without acrimony and expressed satisfaction that the party was on the verge of clinching power in the state.

Sen Clever M Ikisikpo, chairman of the local government congress committee of the APC for Taraba State, on Friday, promised to ensure a level playing ground for all members of the party at the local government congresses.

