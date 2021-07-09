Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba state chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Friday said that the state governor Darius Ishaku’s claims of bringing development to all parts of the state in a trending video is not only total falsehood but a deliberate move to mislead the public.

The state Chairman of the party Mr Ibrahim El-Sudi who disclosed this at a press briefing in Jalingo said that the state is at present the least developed in the entire Northeast region.

El-Sudi said that in the last six years of the Ishaku administration, even the infrastructure put in place by previous administrations have dilapidated drastically for lack of maintenance.

He said that the gover…

From Bamigbola Gbolagunte

The Action Alliance (AA) has formerly disclaimed Mr Kenneth Udeze and James Vernibe, describing the two of them as impostors.

The party in a statement signed by its National Chairman, National Secretary and National Publicity Secretary, Messes Adekunle Rufai Omoaje, Suleiman Abdulrasheed and Olu Omotoso respectively warned members of the party not to deal with the two persons and their associates.

Also, the party cautioned members of the public against dealing with both Udeze and Vernimbe in the name of Action Alliance.

According to the statement “the two persons disclaimed had earlier been expelled from the party and have nothing to do with our party any longer. The two of them are not known to the Action Alliance and anyone who deals with them on behalf of the party does so at his or her own peril.”

The party noted the various anti party and criminal activities of the duo and condemned all the havocs they have done to the party since their expulsion.

Also, the party noted with dismay the criminal cases both Udeze and Vernimbe are currently facing in different Courts in the country.

Besides, the leadership of the AA expressed concern on the damages done to the party by both Udeze and Vernimbe at the last governorship primary election of the party in Anambra State where Mrs Doreen Ifeoma Maduka-Arisa emerged the governorship candidate of the party.

It recalled that Udeze and Vernimbe held a parallel and illegal primary election which was boycotted by security agencies and Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Also, the AA charged the Police and the judiciary to ensure proper prosecution of both Udeze and Vernimbe in all the charges preferred against them.

