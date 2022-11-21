From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba state, senator Emmanuel Bwacha has assured supporters that the numerous Court cases will soon be over and he will eventually emerge the governor of the state at the 2023 general elections.

Bwacha, who gave the assurance in Jalingo, encouraged supporters to keep faith alive as the cases against him have since been appealed and he would emerge victorious at the end.

“I wish to encourage all our supporters to remain United and unshakable. We have appealed all cases against me and I want to assure them that, I will come out victorious at the end of the process and they would soon rejoice.

“We are law abiding citizens so, we are respecting the court order but I want to assure all our supporters that we will win and they will rejoice.

“We are aware that the local PDP here in Taraba is behind my colleagues who have refused to come to the dialogue table for the interest of APC in Taraba state. When a ship is sinking, by mere contact with the ship, you will also begin to sink, and that is what is happening to some of my party men who are romancing with the local PDP in Taraba against me.

“Tarabans are tired of operating with the PDP and it’s failure in the last couple of years. They want to establish an APC government that would bring Progressive policies of governance.

“I want to assure all our supporters that the PDP target for the state to remain in this mess would not be possible. We would by God grace come out victorious at the upper court, win at the general education and liberate Tarabans from the shadow of agony” Bwacha encouraged.

Some of the party members who spoke to our correspondent said that they felt more relieved now that the candidate has reassured them that things are under control as some of them had become worried with the information that was making the rounds especially on the Social Media that the party may not have a candidate for the forthcoming general elections in the state.

Bwacha, who won the party’s primary elections in the state has been challenged by some of the aspirants who allege that no primaries was held and pray the Courts to nullify his candidacy.