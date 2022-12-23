Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Former Nigerian Envoy to the republic of Trinidad and Tobago Alhaji Hassan Jika Ardo has said that the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba state is working hard to bring all stakeholders together to forge a united force that will help to deliver the state to the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Ardo, the Pioneer Chairman of APC in Taraba state disclosed this while interacting with journalists in Jalingo shortly after his appointment as the state Coordinator of the Grassroot Independent Campaign Council (GICC) for the Presidential Candidate of the party Alhaji Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He said that each stakeholder was important in the scheme to takeover the state at all levels in the forthcoming general elections and urge all aggrieved members of the party to drop their personal grievances and explore reconciliatory options for the greater good of the party.

The Envoy clarified that the while the Presidential Campaign Council works mostly to organize rallies and do the planning on the grand stage, the GICC works to mobilize the population at the grassroots levels right down to the polling units to ensure that people are informed enough to make the right choices at the end of the day.

“Gentlemen, there is no denying the fact that we have contending interests in our great party the APC in Taraba state. This is natural so long as people have divergent individual interests. What is important is for us to streamline our individual interests and make them subservient to the ultimate interest of our party which represents the greater good.

“We must be able to tolerate one another, accept our differences, caution our egos, and think more about the people of Taraba who are in dire need of rescuing from the self acclaimed rescuer. The people of Taraba have had enough of lack of governance, lack of direction and extravagant waste of their resources. Consequently, they are looking for a better alternative and that is what the APC represents.

“It is therefore imperative that we think first out these people and work together to give them the option they yearn for.

“Let me use this opportunity to clarify that the GICC is not in anyway, in rivalry to the PCC. In fact, the opposite is the case as the two bodies will be working closely to achieve the aim of ensuring a resounding victory for the party in the state especially for our Presidential Candidate”.

Ardo maintained that he will be working with all stakeholders and would not be confined to any interest as he is a man for all the people and would always tow the path of justice and fairness in the discharge of his duty.