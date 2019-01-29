Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Alhaji Sani Abubakar Danladi, has promised to revive the local government administration in the state, to bring governance and development closer to the people, if elected governor

Danladi made the promise in Bali Local Sovernment Area of the state, yesterday, while addressing the people as part of his tour of the central zone of the state.

He said the current situation where local governments are run from the state capital by state administrators, rather than the local government authorities, is detrimental to the growth of the state.

“I’ve been in this system, and I can tell you there is so much desired. One of my top priorities would be to revive the local government administration in the state, so that what is meant for them goes to them for development. That is the only way we can bring development to the doorsteps of the people. This present situation where local governments are run from the state capital, and council chairmen have no say in the management of their resources, is totally retrogressive.”