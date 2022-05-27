Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Six gubernatorial aspirants under the platform of APC have threatened to quit the party if the national leadership of the party failed to address disquiet emanating from the primary election in the state.

Spokesperson of the group Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, one of the gubernatorial aspirants issued the threat on Friday while addressing newsnen in Jalingo in company of his colleagues.

The six aspirants; Chief David Kente, Sen. Yusuf A. Yusuf, Danladi Kifasi, Dr Anthony Manzo, Alhaji Sale Mamman and Professor Sani Yahaya, agreed that there was no election in the state, and regretted that the election returning Officer would declare a purported result at the airport.

He said that all stakeholders had met at the headquarters of the police and agreed for the suspension of the said election for a more convenient time.

Yusuf said that the aspirants would adopt internal party mechanism and justice to get redress over the primary election infraction in the party.

Our correspondent recall that Mr Lawrence Onuchukwu, the returning Officer of the governorship primary election in the state had on Thursday night addressed a press conference to the effect that the Primaries of the party in the state could not hold and was put on hold indefinitely due to lack of agreement by members on the mode of the Primaries.