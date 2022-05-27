Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The crisis in the All Progressives Congress APC in Taraba state has turn for the worse as a member of the governorship election committee was shot and is battling for his life even as the committee has suspended the election indefinitely.

Chairman of the primary election committee Lawrence Onuchukwu, who addressed the press on Thursday night at the states’ command headquarters in Jalingo, said that they had issues on the method of primaries to be adopted therefore the Primaries could not hold.

Onuchukwu disclosed that key stakeholders could not agree on the mode of Primaries for state and national Assembly as well as governorship aspirants, leading to indefinite postponement of the exercise in the state but could not give the rescheduled date or time.

“I am very sad this night. As you can see I am not in the good state of mind. I said this because I am on here on a national assignment but some of the party stakeholders and aspirants could not agree on one position. Therefore the election couldn’t go on. We have been here trying to sort out issues. As a matter of fact, one of my members has been shot and is lying critically ill in the hospital” he said.

He further disclosed that the disagreement amongst the aspirants has created high tension all over the state.

The state Commissioner of Police Abimbola Shokoya who confirmed the attack on the member of the committee however said that his investigation shows that the man was not shot but was hit with a stick.

The police commissioner lamented that thugs loyal to most of the aspirants were going about molesting innocent civilians, adding that the police has since brought the situation under control.

Our correspondent reports that a meeting of the party’s stakeholders at a hotel in Jalingo earlier turned very rowdy leading to alleged destruction of some election materials and physical attack on people.