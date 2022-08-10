From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State All Progressives Congress (APC) has called out the state government over the alleged victimisation of some civil servants, especially in the Sardauna local government area of the state.

The publicity secretary of the party Mr Aaron Artimas in a statement issued in Jalingo on Wednesday said that the state government has also suspended some traditional rulers over very flimsy reasons because of their alleged partisan political stance against the ruling PDP in the state.

“The State Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress has received a heart-wrenching and grieving report of the victimisation of some civil servants and community leaders in Sardauna local government, over their perceived partisanship.

“The reports indicate a brazen and malicious transfer of some senior officers by the Local Government Service Commission on the directives of the state government. The unruly action also affects some senior title holders in the community.

“The transfer letters from the commission show two officers each were transferred to Zing, Ibbi and Lau, while three others were wilfully sent to Karim Lamido Local Government Area, even as the local government staff battle with deprivation from unpaid salaries, ranging from four to eight months. The Wakilin Kaka, Alhaji Abubakar Hamman Adama; the Wakili Kaka Kabir, Alhaji Usmanu J. Buba; and the Danmasnin Mambilla, Alhaji Babangida Umar, were suspended from the Mambilla Traditional Council.

“We are being told that this desperate, shameless and unlawful action was executed a few days after the tumultuous reception accorded to an APC House of Assembly Candidate for Mbamga constituency and former Speaker, Taraba State House of Assembly, Hon Peter Diya.

“The APC in Taraba State is miffed and disappointed that the state government will stoop so low and engage in an unlawful act simply because it has lost its way in a fruitless and aimless rescue mission that has only brought pain, misery and despair to the good people of the state. This is the same PDP administration that over the years virtually conscripted civil servants and community leaders in their election process, forcing them to “deliver” their Units or Wards as well as engaging them directly in election rigging.

“We are not unaware of the current predicament of the state government over its total failure in all facets of governance and the attendant stark reality of losing the next election, but to resort to this illegality can only worsen their case. Besides, it is settled in the case of Balarabe Musa Vs INEC, that civil servants have the constitutional right to participate in politics or support parties of their choice.

“In view of this, APC hereby strongly request the state government to cancel this insensitive and illegal action with immediate effect, to avail civil servants some respite as they grapple with the dizzying and debilitating hardship caused by the bad governance in the state. The PDP should be planning a peaceful exit, instead of stocking the embers of hate and rancour.

“While appealing to respected leaders of the state to intervene by calling the government to order on this disgraceful and unjustified action, the Taraba State APC Executive Committee will continue to explore other measures of tackling this menace in order to prevent it from recurring elsewhere. The right of every Taraban to freely associate irrespective of religion, tribe or political party must be protected.”