From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Chairman of the Ward Congresses appeal committee for the just concluded ward congresses of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Taraba State, Amb Ahmad Abdulmalik, has said that the party was ready to provide a level playing field for all members to express their grievances arising from the last week’s party’s congresses.

Speaking to the stakeholders of the party in Jalingo on Tuesday, Abdulmalik said the team was in the state to officially receive complaints arising from the conduct of the ward congresses in the state.

According to him, APC was growing stronger in Taraba because of the calibre of persons the party has in the state, adding that the party will do everything to unite members ahead of the 2023 elections.

‘I want to first of all call for understanding among party members. We must unite to move the party forward. We have come to hear your complaints and find a way forward to help the party win the governorship seat in the state in 2023.

‘With the calibre of persons, we have in the APC here in Taraba, our victory come 2023 is assured.’

Earlier, Caretaker Chairman of the party in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim El-Suldi, said the committee was in the state to listen to complaints from aggrieved members who were not satisfied with the outcome of the ward congresses recently conducted in the state.

El-Suldi announced that a register was opened at the party’s Secretariat in Jalingo to receive complaints from aggrieved members of the party.

A chieftain of the party and member representing Bali/Gassol Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Alhaji Gambo Mubarak, said that the party had gone through tough times that have helped to shape and reposition it for greater impact.

Mubarak noted that ‘like gold, the APC in Taraba has gone through the furnace and now comes out refined. I can assure you that as it stands and with the level of unity that we now enjoy, the future is bright indeed. That is why I call on other political office holders to not relent in bringing the dividends of democracy to the people. We must make the difference now even before the polls.’