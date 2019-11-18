Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Abuja division of the Court of Appeal on Monday affirmed the judgment of the Taraba State Governorship Election Tribunal which affirmed the re-election of Governor Darius Ishaku of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the March 9 governorship election in the state.

A three-man panel of the Tribunal led by Justice M O Adewara had in a unanimous judgment of September 20 dismissed the petition by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its candidate, Abubakar Danladi, on the grounds that the petitioners failed to prove their claims that the election was marred by irregularities and substantial non-compliance with the Electoral Act

In affirming the judgment of the Tribunal, the five-man panel of the Court of Appeal held that the appellant had no candidate in the March 9 election in Taraba State by virtue of the disqualification of its candidate, Abubakar Danladi, by the Jalingo division of the Federal High Court on March 6.