The Taraba House of Assembly, yesterday, elected Joseph Kunini and Hamman-Adama Abdulahi as the new Speaker and deputy, following the resignation of the former speaker, Peter Abel Diah and his deputy Muhammad Gwampo.

The assembly, which convened yesterday morning, elected an impeached deputy speaker, Gwampo as Speaker pro tempo to chair the election.

Kunini was nominated by Bonzana Kizito (PDP-Zing) constituency, and seconded by Ammed Jedua of Gembu constituency. His election was unanimous with 16 of the 24 members present at the sitting.

Kunini pledged to be just and equitable in carrying out his functions.

“This is a house of justice and equity. Taraba should be greater than any individual and we must work hard to take the state to greater heights. I will work to champion this, “ he said.

He promised that the house would work as a team and partner with the executive to make the state a greater place.

“I will run an open door Parliament where even the minority will have a say. Thank you for this trust. I assure you that it will be used as a medium to serve God and humanity. Thank you for this privilege”, he said.

Kunini who represents Lau constituency was a third-term member. The House also nominated Douglas Ndatse as the Majority leader of the House to replace the new speaker who occupied the position before now.