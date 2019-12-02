Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State House of Assembly on Monday elected Mr Joseph Albasu Kunini and Alh Hamman Adama Abdulahi as the new Speaker and deputy Speaker of the House respectively, following Sunday night resignation of Mr Abel Peter Diah and Mr Charles Maijankai from the said positions respectively.

The House which convened on early Monday morning elected the previously impeached deputy speaker Alh Muhammad Gwampo as Speaker pro tempo who chaired the House for the election of the Speaker.

Kunini was nominated by Mr Bonzana Kizito who represents Zing constituency, and seconded by Mr Ammed Jedua of Gyembu constituency. His election was unanimous with all the sixteen present out of the twenty-four members that constitute the House.

After taking oath of office, the speaker open the floor for the nomination of deputy speaker and Alh Bashir Muhammad made the nomination of Abdulahi who represents Bali two state constituency, and he was also elected unanimously since there was no contrary nomination.

In his opening and acceptance speech, Kunini said he was honored to have been found worthy in the house and pledged to be just and equitable.

“This is a house of justice and equity. Taraba should be greater that any individual and we must work hard to take the state to greater height. I will work to champion this.

” Even though there exists the principle of separation of power, this can not be water tight. As such we must work as a team and partners in the project of making Taraba a greater place. I will run an open door Parliament where even the minority will have a say.

“Thank you for this trust. I assure you that it will be used as a medium to serve God and humanity. Thank you for this privilege”.

The Speaker also promised to work hard to make sure that the House is truly united to function to maximum capacity.

Albasu Kunini who represents the Lau constituency is a third term member of the House

The House also nominated Mr Douglas Nda Isaiah as the Majority leader of the House.