Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Ugondo community residents in Jalingo, Taraba State capital have commended Gov Darius Ishaku for his quick deployment of security for the protection of the displaced persons after the Fulani attack on Tor-Damsa community in Donga local government area of state on Monday.

Suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked 15 communities within Tor-Damsa area, in Donga local government area of the state on Monday, killing over 26 people, injuring many and destroyed property worth hundreds of millions of naira.

Mr Aaron Dooga Gbashi, Leader of the Ugondo Community in Jalingo made the commendation while briefing newsmen on Tuesday in Jalingo.

Gbashi, a former member of the Taraba state House of Assembly representing Donga state constituency however, appealed to the state government to increase the number of security personnel deployed to the affected area to be able to repel further attacks against the community.

Gbashi noted that there was a massive looting spree launched by the neighboring communities and appealed to the state government and well meaning citizens to provide relief materials to the displaced people in the area.

Gbashi also called on the Ugondo people to remain calm as government was taking serious steps to forestall the reoccurrence of such attacks.