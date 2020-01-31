Silvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba State government is to spend over N100billion on works, health, education, provision of portable water and other critical sectors of the economy in a bid to achieved accelerated and holistic development in the state.

The commissioner, state Ministry of Budget and Planning, Mr Solomon Elisha disclosed this at a press briefing in Jalingo on the 2020 approved budget estimates and capital expenditure on Friday.

Elisha said that while the state government plans on spending over N76billion on works, housing and transport, the health sector in the state is expected to gulp almost N15 billion while education and water resources will gulp over N10billion and over N3billion respectively.

He further disclosed that “the budget of accelerated development will pay attention to all critical sections of the economy in the hope of bringing uncommon development to the state in terms of human capacity and infrastructural development”.

Elisha said that the budget is predicated on the assumptions that the national inflation rate, GDP growth, oil production benchmark, oil price benchmark stand at 9.43%, 3.60%, 2.3million and N305/ $, respectively.

The commissioner who disclosed that the total budget stands at over N215 billion, said that the recurrent expenditure will only take 33.52% while the capital will take the chunk of 66.48% respectively.

Elisha said the total budget stands at Two Hundred Fifteen billion, Eight Hundred and Twenty Three million, Five Hundred and Seventy-Six Thousand, Eiight Hundred and Ten (215,823,576,810) Naira only, and is aimed at completing the ongoing projects and ensure that new ones initiated are also worked on and completed in good time.