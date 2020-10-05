Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria, (CAN, Tekan-Ekwa), Rev. Philip Micah Doppah has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to step up his game in securing the lives and property of Nigerians.

Rev. Doppah stated this Monday while preaching at quarterly combined and thanksgiving service of Tekan-Ekwa, held at the CAN Centre, Jalingo.

Doppah, who said the inability of president Buhari to handle the security challenges of confronting the nation effectively was a threat to food security of the country, especially the activities of Boko Haram, “the senseless killings” in Southern Kaduna, activities of bandits among others called on the President to leave up to his oath of office to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.

He said Nigerians were heading to an impending hunger situation that could further plunge the country into crisis that may get out of control.

Doppah decried the continued headsmen attack on farmers and ethnic clashes in Nigeria as having a direct effect on the food production and noted that the situation was capable of further weakening the economy and consequently mortgage the future of the country.

The clergy, lamented the two times Boko Haram attack on governor Zulum of Borno state, expressed that the incident was an international embarrassment on the security and the nation as a whole.

He called on president Buhari to step up the security apparatus of the country to redeem the impending portray on the image of Nigeria.

The Taraba state Governor Darius Ishuku while speaking at the event disclosed that his government was doing everything possible to address the security situation in the state and called on the clergy and lay faithful in the state to pray for the government to succeed in bringing lasting peace to all communities in the state.