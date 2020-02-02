The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Taraba chapter, has called on security agencies in the country to flush out criminals and enemies of the country who appear to target adherents of a particular faith.

Chairman of the association, Rev. Isaiah Jirapye, made the call on Sunday at a Prayer Walk Procession held in Jalingo.

Jirapye urged security operatives to use credible intelligence to identify the hideouts of such criminals and apprehend them.

According to him, Nigerians must learn to live in peace with one another irrespective of their socio-cultural and religious backgrounds, if the country is to develop.

The CAN chairman called on the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibility and put an end to the “senseless killings, kidnapping, banditary, and other crimes” in parts of the country.

He praised Rev. Samson Ayokunle, the National President of the association for drawing the attention of the Federal Government to the plans being made by enemies of Nigeria to generate religious tension in the country.

He also extolled the virtues of members of the Taraba chapter of the association for going out in their numbers for the prayer walk procession.

NAN recalls that the CAN national President had directed Christians to hold a nationwide prayer walk procession to seek God’s divine intervention in the senseless killings being perpetrated by Boko Haram. (NAN)