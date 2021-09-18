From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The councilor representing Pupule ‘C’ Ward in Yorro Local Government Area of Taraba State, Mr. Ishaya Markus, has distributed six motorcycles to his constituency members and mobilised local labour to build covets and fix roads across the local government.

Speaking with Saturday Sun on Friday, Markus said that he was driven to give back to his people in any way possible even before becoming a councilor and he has to go out of his way to mobilise resources from his farming business to achieve his dreams for the people.

“I have always wanted to help my people in any way I can. I was working with the state owned construction company here in Jalingo and even then, I was always reaching out to my people. That is how they mobilised that I should represent them. Since then I feel even more obliged to do more for them.

“Realising that what accrues from my position is simply not enough to meet the expectations of my people and my vision, I intensify my farming business to generate more resources. From that, I have been able to acquire these six motorcycles for some of my constituents.

“I also use my experience working with the construction company and my contacts there to help fix some of the roads around here. We have been able to mobilise local labour to fix several roads, build culverts and small bridges. This has helped to ease movement of farm produce from their farms to the markets and homes,” Markus said.

