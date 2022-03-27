By Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Catholic Diocese of Jalingo in Taraba on Sunday pledged to assist the State government in peace building and peaceful co-existence among the diverse ethnic groups in the State.

This is contained in a resolution reached at the end of the peace summit held at the Charles Borromeo pastoral centre, in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital.

The church in the resolution observed incessant crises in the state, leading to the loss of lives and property and resolved to intensify prayers for peace and assist the state government in peace building.

The resolution read partly, “we

shall continue to support the government in providing employment as a means of tackling some of the causes of crises.

“Collaborate in efforts to broker peace, and shun ethnic parochialism. To promote, by all legitimate means possible, the healing of the long-existing wounds of animosity among groups.

“To work with relevant agencies to improve on and promote community policing to keep out miscreants from our society and encourage Traditional Rulers to support the government in working for peace among their subjects.

“They should be deliberate efforts to denounce violence and discourage propaganda that stirs up crises.”

The church also pledged to sensitise the people against politics of division and to constantly remind the government of its crucial role in conflict resolution and peace building.

Earlier, Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Jalingo, Dr. Charles Hammawa said the meeting was a deliberate move by the Church to promote peace which has eluded the state, leading to wanton destruction of lives and property.

Arch. Bishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Most Rev Ignatius Kaigama in his remarks called on the people of Taraba to forgive one another and rise above ethnic interest to bring peace and development to the state.

Kaigama called on the political class not to promote divisions, but to work towards entrenching peace and alleviating poverty among the people.