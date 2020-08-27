Godwin Tsa,, Abuja

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court, yesterday, announced the decision to remit the case file in the suit relating to the bloody crisis between the Tiv and Jukun tribes in Taraba State to the Chief Judge of the court for further directives.

Justice Mohammed took the decision after he refused to assign a date for the definite hearing of the case on the grounds that his tenure as a vacation judge would expire on Thursday (today).

Counsel to the applicants, the Incorporated Trustees Mdzough U Tiv, its president, CP. Ihiagh Iorbee and four others, Chief Sabastine Hon (SAN), had sought for a definite date for the hearing of the suit, after withdrawing an earlier application for an interlocutory injunction.

Although counsel to the respondents in the fundamental rights enforcement suit did not oppose his application, the Judge said in view of the fact that his tenure as a vacation judge would expire, it was better to remit the case file back to the Chief Judge of the court, Justice John Tsoho for direction.

Before yesterday’s proceedings, the court had summoned Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, Justice Kumai Bayang Aka’ahs and 17 others to appear before it.

The judge had after listening to submissions by the applicant counsel, Chief Hon, ordered the respondents to appear before the court on August 26, and show cause why the interim orders as contained in the motion exparte marked FHC/ABJ/CS/955/2020, should not be granted.

In addition, Justice Mohammed also ordered the service of all processes in relation to the case and hearing notices on all the respondents. He adjourned till August 26 for the respondents to show cause.

The respondents in the case include the Governor of Taraba State, Government of Taraba State, Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner of Justice of the state, Commission of Inquiry into the crises between Tiv and neighbouring communities in Taraba State and other related matters and its members.