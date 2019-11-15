The Kukah Centre, a non-governmental organisation and the Institute of Peace Studies and Conflict Management (IPSCM) of Taraba State University, yesterday, signed a Momerandum of Understanding to entrench peace in Taraba State.

The peace accord comes a day after a similar treaty between Tivs and Jukuns was breached with a school principal ambushed and killed in Wukari Local Government Area.

At the signing of the MoU at the Taraba State University, Jalingo, Director of the Kukah Centre, Rev. Fr. Athanasius Barkindo urged the youths to desist from the use of drugs and other illicit substance.

Rev. Fr. Barkindo who expressed the hope that the pact would restore peace among the waring ethnic groups, also implored the people against giving blind support to politicians.

Barkindo said Bishop Matthew Kukah established the centre in 2008 to raise funds to conduct researches geared at building peaceful societies. He said the collaboration with Taraba State University was at the heart of the Kukah Centre, saying evidence based research from the university would help in shaping public policies.

Barkindo bemoaned the fact that the entire North East with a population of over 30 million people lacked a functional manufacturing establishment capable of creating jobs for at least 5,000 people.

Director Institute of Peace Studies and Conflict Management (IPSCM), Prof. Talla Ngaraka, said the centre was happy to partner with the Kukah Centre.

Prof. Ngaraka said the MOU was the major step by IPSCM in its peace management quest.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Vincent Tenebe, expressed delight with the MOU saying the Kukah Centre was a reputable organisation with a global outlook.

The Vice Chancellor who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Nicholas Nimesan, said the MOU would help contribute to a peaceful Taraba and Nigeria.

Fr. Justine Dyikuk, a fellow of the Kukah Centre, and Dr. Deji Abdulsalami of the Taraba State University, presented papers at the occasion, urging the people to embrace alternative dispute resolution for a better society.

Religious, traditional rulers, lecturers, security agents, women groups and students participated in the event.