Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Coalition of Civil Societies Organizations (CSOs) in Taraba state have mobilized traditional rulers in the state and other critical stakeholders ahead of the distribution of Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) billed to flag off on Wednesday.

The state chairman, Coalition of Civil Society organization in Taraba, Dr. Joseph Gimba, said the CSOs have been mandated to mobilize the communities before, during and after the nets distributions and the visits to the traditional and religious leaders was part of the sensitization needed for the success of the program.

Gimba who led a team of other civil societies for the campaign said it’s was very important for the traditional rulers and religious leaders as well as other community leaders to take ownership of the exercise and in turn enlighten their subjects on the need to make judicious use of the nets.

“As you are aware, this exercise is going to be a door to door distribution unlike previous times when people had to assemble at a fixed location to collect the nets after enumeration. Considering the current security situation in the country, it is important for the people to know in advance that a team will be coming to their homes to give them these nets.

“In as much as this is not the first time nets are been distracted, it is equally imperative that the people understand how important it is for them to actually use the nets and use them correctly. No matter how much we talk, the people are more comfortable when they are briefed by one of their own and there is no one better than their leaders whom they trust explicitly. That is why it is very important for you to key into this project” Gimba said.

The traditional rulers and and some of the the Caretaker Chairmen who spoke all pledged their support and promised to work towards the success of the program.