Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state governor Darius Ishaku has said that humanitarian assistance and other supports from the federal government seldom gets to the state.

The governor said this on Sunday night after visiting the sight of floods that caused damage to homes and business premises in Jalingo the state capital.

Ishaku said that the flood which has affected most of the coastal areas in various local government areas in the state said that the state government was doing everything to provide immediate succour to the people that are affected.

He insisted that in the long run, the state would have to definitely relocate the people in the risk prone areas as another flood could do terrible and fatal damage to the people.

“This is a repeat of what we experienced in 2005. It is sad that it is happening again. For now, our immediate action is to provide good and the basic succour to the affected persons and then we would look at how to assist in the reconstruction and possible relocation of some of the homes that are most vulnerable to flooding.

“We need assistance to do all of these. It is sad that support from Federal Government does not get to us here. We have the ministry of humanitarian affairs here in the state and the State Emergency Management Agency so ideally, any support coming from the federal government should be channelled through these agencies.

“I want to call on NGOs and other bodies to reach out to our people through the established channels to ameliorate their plight as it is. This flood is actually across the state and has affected areas like Ibi, Lau, Karim and other areas” Ishaku said.

Daily Sun recall that early morning showers on Saturday morning left several homes submerged around Mayo Gwoi area of Jalingo the state capital.

