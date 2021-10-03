From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Over four months after the completion of it’s sittings, a member of the judicial panel of enquiry into the EndSARS protest in Taraba state has said that victims of police brutality in the state may never get compensated due to poor funding of the State Committee.

The Taraba state panel which was inaugurated in November last year, ended it’s sitting on May 17, 2021, but is yet to submit the report to the state Governor Darius Ishaku for lack of funds to produce the final report.

A member of the panel who spoke in confidence said that, since their inauguration the Governor only approved their allowance for one month.

“The panel was poorly funded haven been given allowance for only a month. Five months of allowances are yet to be paid. The panel members including the chairman used their money in funding the sitting of the panel for the remaining five months.

“The report is yet to be submitted due to financial constraints, despite a directive from the Federal Government that all States should submit the report without delay for final deliberations on modalities for implementation of the recommendations regarding compensation to victims.

“We have concluded our work, but there is no money to produce the report in the required format and copies. The Commissioner for Justice has written several memos to the Governor so far to no avail.

“The report is supposed to be submitted to the Vice President who is the head of the National Economic Council this October, but I am not sure Taraba report will be ready for submission when other states are submitting. The implication is that victims of the End SARS in Taraba may not be compensated because our report may not scale through unless a miracle happens.”

The panel heard 28 out of 34 petitions received with 47 victims of brutality slated for compensation.

The source added that 11 victims who died were awarded N20 million each, eight victims who are permanently incapacitated have been awarded 15 million each, while four victims of torture were awarded 10 million each.

“Another victim of torture was awarded N8 million, while the rest of the victims of torture, detention, arrest and extortion were awarded various sums of money ranging from N3 to N7 million.”

Confirming the development, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Taraba State, Barr. Sam Adda admitted that lack of funds was responsible for the delay in submission of the panel’s report.

In a text message responding to the enquiry by our correspondent alleging poor funding of the End SARS panel which has been blamed for the delay of the report, the Commissioner responded in the affirmative, “yes.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.