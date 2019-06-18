Taraba Football Association (FA) chairman, Timothy Heman has described his re-election as an opportunity to consolidate on his first term, adding that the game would witness significant changes as he began a fresh four-year term.

The football administrator, who on Wednesday beat his challenger with an impressive 14 votes out of 19 during the State’s FA 2019 Elective Congress held at the headquarters of Bali LGA, said he was not going to rest on his oars.

“The election has come and gone but first and foremost I want to give thanks to my creator, Almighty God, for ensuring victory despite all the storms prior to the election,” he said. “I want to really thank the delegates for standing by me despite intimidations through the period of the campaign; now the hard work has started for us to reposition our football in the state.”

Heman noted that his blueprint towards development of the game at all levels in the state was intact even as he rallied for support of stakeholders in the state.