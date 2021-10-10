Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Aku Uka of Wukari and Chairman, Taraba State Council of Chiefs, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi is dead.

The SA Media to Aku-Uka, Jolly Agbu Masa-Ibi, who confirmed this in a statement issued in Jalingo on Sunday afternoon noted that the leader died in his sleep in the early hours of Sunday.

“The Paramount and Supreme Ruler of the Jukun Race and Chairman Taraba State Council of Traditional Rulers, His Majesty, Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi, Kuvyo II CON has joined his ancestors. “The Aku Uka joined his ancestors at the age of 84 after leading the Kwararafa Race for 45 Years. All traditional rites in accordance to the Jukun tradition has since commences. The final traditional rites for Aku Uka’s transition from the Palace to Puje would be announced in due course” the statement read.

The late Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa-Ibi (Kuvyon II) is the 27th Aku Uka of Kwararafa and the 13th since the founding of the Wukari.

The late Aku Uka who is the Chancellor, Federal University Dutse became king in 1976 as a second class king but was later upgraded to a first-class status during his reign in 1982.

Dr Shekarau Angyu Masa Ibi holds two honorary Doctorate degrees, and a Commander of the Order of Niger (CON) and was the former Chancellor of Federal University Technology Owerri.