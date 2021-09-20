From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

At least four members of the Christian Reformed Church in Nigeria (CRCN) died Sunday evening in a fatal road crash on their way from a national musical concert at Serti in Gashaka local government area of Taraba state.

Two of the members who are from members of CRCN-1 Jalingo were identified as Nungamiya Galadima Bako, a four hundred level Law student at the Taraba State University and Davidson Illiya who is a graduate of Public Administration from the same institution.

The other two victims are the driver of the bus which belong to the Adamawa state Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria and another member of the band from Adamawa state.

Daily Sun gathered that the bus which was conveying the band members back to Jalingo and then Adamawa lost control on a and plunged into the river, killing four persons and leaving others with various degrees of injuries.

The bodies of the victims have been moved to FMC Jalingo while some of the injured are also receiving treatment at the same hospital.

Meanwhile, the Speaker Taraba State House of Assembly Professor Joseph Albasu Kunini has sent his condolences to the families of the victims of Sunday’s crash and the entire CRCN community in the country.

In a condolence message issued in Jalingo on Monday morning and signed by his media adviser Mr Sukuji Boboji, Kunini regretted that the victims lost their lives at it’s prime but urged the families to take consolation in the fact that they died in the service of God and there could be no greater glory than that.

“My heart bleed at the sad news of the demise of the four members of Unity band of the CRCN who died on their way back from the National Musical Concert in Serti. This are all very promising young men who’s death is a big blow not only to their immediate families and CRCN community but to all of us.

“While we continue to pray for the repose of their souls, I urge the families to take consolation in the fact that they died a glorious death in the service of their creator who has called them back to Himself, Haven fulfilled their purpose here on earth” the statement read in part.

