From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Taraba Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has established an emergency response clinic for victims of road accidents in Jalingo, the state capital.

The Sector Commander of the Corp, Corp Commander, Celina William, who disclosed this on Tuesday while interacting with newsmen in Jalingo said that the clinic, located in the command headquarters was to serve as a medical emergency response to accident victims especially those whose condition would require such.

She said that the project had received the blessings of Chief Corp Marshal (CCM) Hassan Biu who graciously supported the clinic with a state-of-the-art ambulance and assorted medical equipment to the clinic.

Williams disclosed that the Federal Medical Centre (FMC)Jalingo had accepted to deploy a physician and other medical workers to the clinic due to the robust collaboration between the FRSC and the FMC.

The Corp Commander also announced that the Chief Corp Marshal has approved a new FRSC Unit Command (UC) in Takum Local Government Area of the state and has provided the unit command with a new Innoson Hilux Van and other logistics for the take-off of operations in Takum, while the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) has also provided a befitting house which would serve as office accommodation for the corps.

She stated that the command had already deployed some of its personnel to commence operations in the new unit command, which would take care of its operations from Takum to Ashuku in Kurmi Local Government Area, and to Marraraban Baisa in Donga local government area.

The sector commander also said that plans were on the way to establish another unit command in Zing which would operate from Zing down to Mayo Belwa in Adamawa, and advised motorists to adhere to driving rules to check incidents of road crashes.