Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Saturday commenced the 2021 ember months campaign in Taraba with a call on motorists to avoid over loading, night travels and over speeding.

Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Taraba Sector Commander of FRSC gave the charge during her welcome address at the Flagg off ceremony in Jalingo.

According to her, the 2021 ember months road safety campaign with the theme; ‘Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience’ was aimed at reducing fatalities as the period was normally characterized with increased vehicular movement.

“The 2021 ember months campaign with the theme ‘Maintain Safety Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience’ is aimed at making our roads safe for the public,” she said.

Gov Darius Ishaku of Taraba, who performed the flagging off ceremony told the stakeholders to take the public education campaign seriously to minimise accidents in the state.

Represented by Mr Felix Manthy, the Director of Taraba Board of internal Revenue, Ishaku commended the FRSC in the state for concerted efforts at all times to enhance safety on the roads.

Our correspondent reports that free medical check up and eye test were conducted on drivers and motorists at the event by teams of medical personnel from Specialist Hospital and Police Clinic Jalingo.

The occasion was attended by ACM Osas Osadebamwen, the Zonal Commanding Officer Zone 3, Yola, the police and other sister security agencies in the state, transports unions among others.

