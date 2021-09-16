From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

In order to reduce road fatalities during the Yuletide season, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Thursday said the Corps has concluded arrangements to offer free medical check-ups and eye tests to drivers in Taraba State.

Corps Commander Selina Williams the Taraba Sector Commander, who disclosed this on Thursday in Jalingo, said that the free medical intervention would be conducted on September 22 at the official flag-off of the ember months public awareness campaign in the state.

Williams noted that the move was part of the concerted efforts by FRSC to minimise the risk of fatality on the highways during the last quarter of the year with the expected high volume of vehicular and human movement across the country.

‘The 2021 ember months campaign with the theme “Maintain Safety Speed, Avoid Night Travels and Enjoy Quality Road Experience” would hold at Owoniyi Motor Park Jalingo by 10:00 am,’ she stated.

She explained that the Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku would flag off the campaign at the event.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.