From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku has approved the appointment of Mr David Nya, the state Chairman of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) as the Acting General Manager of the state-owned Taraba State Broadcasting Services (TSBS).

The state commissioner of Information, Mr Danjuma Adamu, disclosed this at a press briefing in Jalingo on Wednesday.

He said that the governor also approved the appointment of Jonah Pantivo as the Acting General Manager of the state-owned Television Station Taraba Television.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Adamu said that both appointments were with immediate effect and urged the appointees to take their work seriously and deliver on the confidence reposed in them by the state.

The general Mmnagers of both stations have been sworn in as permanent secretaries and redeployed.