From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba state Governor Darius Ishaku on Thursday signed the Taraba State 2021 Appropriation Bill into law.

The One Forty-One billion, Six Hundred and Twenty-Five Million, Four Hundred and Thirty-five Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty-one Naira, Eighty Kobo ( 141, 625,435,961.80) was passed by the House of Assembly earlier in Jalingo on Thursday morning before it was taken to Abuja for the governor’s assent.

Governor Ishaku who signed the budget at the Taraba State Government House in Abuja, said with the passage of the budget, he was ready to hit the ground running with its implementation.

He commended members of the state House of Assembly for passing the budget without delay and noted that with this development “the yearly norm of signing annual and provisional warrants for Government services to subsist at a level not exceeding the level of those services prevailing in the previous financial year, pending the passage of the appropriation Bill, will no longer be an issue.

Ishaku assured that the government would be strict in expenditure control to ensure efficiency in spending and accountability.

To achieve such control, mechanisms for effective monitoring of ministries, departments and agencies will be strictly enforced”.

Ishaku noted that the approved budget would improve Government’s deliveries in key areas including infrastructure, education, healthcare, water supply, agriculture and job creation.

He thanked members of the assembly for working hard to pass the budget in record time and assured the people of the state that government was determined to deliver greater dividends of democracy.