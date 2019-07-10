Governor Darius Ishaku of Taraba State, yesterday, described the democracy being practised in Nigeria as embarrassing and insulting without respect for the rule of law.

Ishaku stated this in Jalingo while answering questions from journalists shortly after he received former minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Senator Aisha Alhassan, who paid a congratulatory visit at the Government House.

He said the seige on his private residence in Abuja by the Nigeria Police Force was disgraceful.

“I feel very bad that the democratic government of the All Progressives Congress is not living according to the tenents of the constitution. It is disgraceful, embarrassing and insulting.

“I’m shocked that only my party, the Peoples Democratic Party condemned the police’s siege on my house. APC didn’t talk about it. Don’t they have governors? Can somebody walk into an APC governor’s house and search it?

“They broke the gate, broke all the doors of my house, threw out my children. I used two years to beg them (children) to come back to Nigeria. Now, one of them has gone back, I’m still begging him to come back to Nigeria. This is nonsense.”

Senator Alhassan, who was Ishaku’s main challenger in 2015 and in the March 2019 governorship election, had during the visit, pledged to work with the governor for the development of the sate.

“I believe that leadership is ordained by God and we cannot all be governors at the same time, therefore, I have accepted my fate.

“My visit to you is to demonstrate oneness as we all contested to better the lives of our people but we cannot emerge at the same time.

“It becomes expedient to team up together with you to move the state forward. I and my supporters are ready to assist whenever there is a need for us to render assistance,” she said.

Ishaku had during the visit thanked the former minister for taking time to visit him, saying the reunion was good for the political stability, peace and development of the State.

In its reaction, the APC chided the governor of Taraba, Darius Ishaku, for whipping up unnecessary sentiment over the raid of his home, stressing that if he is immuned, his house is not.

APC’s National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, advised the governor that instead of blackmail, he should seek redress at the appropriate quarter, mocking him to stop making mountain out of molehill.

“What happened was strictly a security and I cannot blame the security agents for doing their job. If the Taraba state governor feel aggrieved over the treatment melted to him or has objection to the manner he was treated, he knows the right thing to do.

“Appealing to sentiment and blackmail will not work. Whether PDP or APC, anybody within the scrutiny of the security agent should comply with them and if they have stepped their bounds, they know what to do and where to go.

“He should stop making maintain out of the molehill because it is not a sentiment issue. If he is immune, his house is not immune. He should go and face the music,” the APC spokesperson said.