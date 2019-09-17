Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku swore into office on Monday, September 16, the former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly and Chairman of the Nigeria Speakers’ Forum, Mr Stifanus Gbana, as his Chief of Staff.

The Governor also reapointed Mr Anthony Jalloson as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Abubakar Bawa as Special Advisor to the Governor on Political Matters.

This is the first set of the governor’s appointments since he took the oath of office for his second term on May 29.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony, the Governor expressed satisfaction over the credibility of the appointees, saying they were people of integrity.

Ishaku, who advised politicians not to overburden the appointees with requests, also urged the appointees not to let their people down.

Responding on behalf of the appointees, Jalloson pledged not to betray the confidence reposed on them.